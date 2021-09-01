‘Prepare to protect’: Ohio governor wants you to take action

(WKBN) – In the wake of Hurricane Ida and national forest fires, Ohio is encouraging preparedness and disaster planning throughout September.

This year’s National Preparedness Month also falls during the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

FEMA, the Ohio EMA and ReadyOhio encourage families to participate in weekly goals for the month to help them stay prepared for disaster. These include making an emergency plan, building an emergency preparedness kit, volunteering within the community and other disaster preparation.

“Emergencies can happen at any time and without any notice, so it’s important to think ahead and be prepared. National Preparedness Month is a good opportunity for Ohioans to make a plan to expect the unexpected,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohio EMA will post emergency preparedness information on Facebook and Twitter throughout the month.