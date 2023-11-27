MERCER COUNTY, Pa (WKBN) – As Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plows sat at the ready in Mercer amid a Winter Weather Advisory, travel experts are urging drivers to do a little homework before they get on the highway. The assignment includes accessing either of the online traffic sites in the area: OHGO in Ohio and 511PA in Pennsylvania.

“So you really wanna go on those,” says Tiffany Stanley with AAA. “Make sure that you know, you know what you are potentially driving into.”

Weather advisories are up for the region into Tuesday evening and road crews are looking to avoid a repeat of the storm that hit parts of the Shenango Valley earlier this month — causing a fatal pile-up on I-80.

As far as what drivers can expect, Zack Miles, with PennDOT Mercer County, said, “Right now, there are indications that we would get a large amount of lake effect snow that could come intermittently and unexpectedly.”

When the snow starts, PennDOT will have 35 trucks on the road working around the clock. Nine of them will be dedicated specifically to keeping the interstates passable.

Miles urges everyone to check the weather before they go out.

And for those drivers who are unable to check road conditions online, message boards have been placed along the highways warning drivers to be careful of what could be ahead.

AAA also suggests that drivers be prepared ahead of their trip; like having warm clothing, blankets, a first aid kit and light snacks in their vehicle in case they get stuck somewhere.

And, give yourself plenty of time to arrive, said Stanley.

“Build in an extra 15, sometimes maybe even 30 minutes on to your commute or wherever you’re going,” she said.

Winter weather advisories will be in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 p.m. Tuesday.