Preparations begin for 10th annual 4th of July Charitable Golf Outing in Canfield

Over the years, they have donated over $350,000

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers for Canfield’s annual “Till Open” 4th of July Charitable Golf Outing held their kickoff meeting on Thursday.

Over the years, they have donated over $350,000 back to more than 15 extracurricular activities including athletics, arts and academics.

Organizers say the event started out small 10 years ago and to see it grow this large is amazing.

Chair of the event Mayor Richard Duffett says events like this are so important because they bring everyone together.

“You can see this turn into a team. Even though we are raising money for individual ECAs or sponsors, we’re all Canfield,” he said.

The event is scheduled for July 3 at 8 a.m. at the Mill Creek Golf Course.