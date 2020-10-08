Premier Bank Tower to darken for new LED installation

This installation will last through mid-November

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – CR Electric has begun work on the new lighting atop the Premier Bank Tower in downtown Youngstown Thursday.

The tower will go dark for two to three weeks as they rewire and install new fixtures.

The clock will remain lit throughout this part of the project.

The faces of the clock will also be receiving new, brighter LED lamps, which may require up to two days of downtime.

The current, soft white lamps will be replaced with a whiter lamp to coincide with a new look of the Premier Bank signage.

