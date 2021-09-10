Preacher, police officer, judge among mental health honorees

Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board honored this year’s Mental Health and Recovery Award winners at a special ceremony Friday.

This year’s honorees included people and organizations throughout the Valley who are working to help address the mental health and recovery needs of residents throughout Mahoning County.

The 2021 award recipients are:

● CIT Officer of the Year, Lieutenant Salvatore Pascarella of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

● Program of the Year, The Mahoning County Family and Children’s First Council Service Coordination

● Crisis Incident Stress Management Award, Lieutenant Tom Collins of the Austintown Police Department

● Front Line Staff of The Year (VanGuard Award), Help Network of Northeast Ohio Suicide Crisis Hotline

● Support Staff of the Year (Pillar Award), Lucia Lovell of the Mahoning County Probate Court

● Leadership Award, Pastor Michael H. Harrison, Sr., of Union Baptist Church

● Advocate Award, Ellen Taylor of Compass Family & Community Services

“It’s an honor for the Board to gather each year and recognize the contributions of these individuals and organizations to the health and wellness of our community. Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the need for mental health and recovery services in our community, which makes the work they are doing even more important,” said Duane Piccirilli, Executive Director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.