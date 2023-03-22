WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two of the three suspects facing capital murder charges in connection to a deadly fire in Warren earlier this year were back in court for pre-trial hearings.

Brendan Daviduk signed a waiver that extended his speedy trial time by nine months. Daviduk is facing charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

The charges stemmed from the investigation into the Jan. 19 fire on Nevada Ave NW that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

Patricia Zarlingo also signed a document that extended her speedy trial time by nine months. She’s facing the same charges as Daviduk.

Both Zarlingo and Daviduk are due back in court on May 31 for another pre-trial hearing. Motions are expected to be filed between now and then.

During the next pre-trial, any necessary hearings on motions will be scheduled, and possibly a trial date.