Prayer vigil held for victims of recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Community members gathered Thursday night to remember the victims of the recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

About 40 people attended the prayer vigil at the Mahoning County Courthouse in Youngstown.

The vigil was organized by members of the group ACTION, which stands for the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods.

ACTIONS aims to unite faith groups and other organizations in the name of social justice.

Over 20 people were killed at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3.

Almost 10 people were killed the day after, at a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio.