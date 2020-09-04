Three suspects arrested in shooting death of Cleveland police detective

Anyone with information is asked to call call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME or 216-623-5464

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has now learned through a law enforcement source close to the investigation that police have arrested three people in connection with the shooting death of a police officer.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms a Cleveland officer’s car was shot multiple times at W. 56th and Storer around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Det. James Skernivitz, 53, suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach, causing injuries to his heart and lungs, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died at MetroHealth Medical Center at 10:33 p.m. Thursday.

More information about Detective Skernivitz

Another man, 50-year-old Scott Dingess was also killed. No other information about Dingess as released.

He was critical when taken from the scene, but died at the hospital.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams will hold a news conference with more details about the case at 3 p.m.

Det. Skernivitz was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Skernivitz was sworn in as a member of the Violent Crime Task Force to work as part of Operation Legend on Wednesday. Operation Legend is a violent crime reduction effort, focused on reducing gang violence, drug crimes and illegal firearms in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams early Friday morning said, “This officer was out doing what police officers do: trying to protect the people of this city and he gave his life.” The chief asked for prayers for the officer’s family and for the entire city.

Chief Williams spoke about the officer outside Metro Health Medical Center overnight.

“We definitely need the prayers of the people in this city,” Chief Williams said.

“Pray for our folks. Pray for our city. Pray for his family, too.”

“This one hurts,” Police Union President Jeff Follmer told FOX 8.

Follmer said the officer died at the hospital after the shooting.

He described the detective as a “great officer and a great guy.”

WJW Photo

FOX 8 crews at the hospital saw one officer bringing an American flag.

An area where the shooting took place was blocked off Friday morning as police looked for evidence.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the following statement Friday:

“Detective Skernivitz gave his life trying to keep danger off the streets of Cleveland. This tragedy shows once again the valor and honor of the police — and that there are yet dangerous, evil men in the world who must be brought to justice.

My heart breaks for his family and I pray that in their grief, they find solace in his legacy of service and sacrifice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME or 216-623-5464.