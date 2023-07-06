Editor’s Note: The winning numbers are now listed in this current version.

(WKBN)- The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb before the drawings this weekend.

The new estimated jackpot for the Powerball is $590 million ($305 million cash value) on Saturday, July 8. The Mega Millions is at an estimated $427 million ($220.6 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, July 7.

According to the Powerball website, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn that were drawn on Wednesday white balls 17,24,48,62,68, and red Powerball 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball was last won on April 19 and the Mega Millions drawing was last won on April 18.