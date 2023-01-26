Editor’s Note: The video above is unrelated video on a Powerball drawing.

(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot hit $572 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot has a cash value of $308.9 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 9, 17, 20, 38, and 40 with Powerball: 18.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $20 million after someone won the $31 million jackpot on January 24. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Saturday night at 11 p.m. is your next chance to win the Powerball jackpot. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.