(WKBN)- No one won big in Wednesday’s drawing so the Powerball jackpot has increased for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, September 23.

The estimated jackpot is $725 million and the cash prize is $345.7 million.

The winning numbers were white balls 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and red Powerball 23. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

There have been 27 drawings since a winner of $1.08 billion was drawn on July 19. This was the third-largest Powerball Jackpot ever won.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.