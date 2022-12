(WKBN)- Power has been restored after an outage caused hundreds of residents in Trumbull County to lose power Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 5000 block of East Market Street in Warren after a transformer blew up in the area.

According to First Energy’s website, 361 customers were without power. The majority of the outages were in Warren, but some were in Howland Township.

First Energy was called to work on the issue. Power was restored around 9:30 a.m.