(WKBN)- Power has been restored after thousands lost power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, it was reported that approximately 2,300 people lost power in Trumbull County. The majority of these outages were in Hubbard Township, where over 1,900 people were affected. This means that 80% of people served in Hubbard Township temporarily lost power.

The outage led to a two-hour delay for Hubbard Schools on Wednesday.

In Mahoning County, 37 of its 49 reported outages were in Coitsville Township.

A spokesperson for First Energy said that the cause of the outages was equipment issues.

First Energy said power was restored in all areas around 7:20 a.m.