NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage in Niles Tuesday morning left the Eastwood Mall temporarily without power.

According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m.

Crews worked on the outage until power was restored after about an hour.

A spokesperson for Eastwood Mall said several businesses along US-422 are without power.