AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple power outages were reported on FirstEnergy’s website between Austintown and Youngstown on Sunday evening.

Power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. Sunday.

As of 8:15 p.m. Sunday, over 8,000 customers were affected by the outage, according to FirstEnergy’s website.

According to FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis, the outage was caused by a car accident in the 1600 block of South Meridian Road.