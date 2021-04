BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Power outages are being reported in Boardman and Youngstown.

Customers reported losing service just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to First Energy, 2,977 customers are without service in Boardman as of about 7 p.m.

While the bulk of the outages are being reported in Boardman Township, there are 44 customers without service in Youngstown as well.

According to the First Energy outage map, service is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.