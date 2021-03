Mahoning County has the most with over 5,700

(WKBN) – There are over 12,000 customers without power in the area Friday morning.

As of 8 a.m., there were 5,755 customers without power in Mahoning County, 4,610 in Trumbull County, 1,798 in Columbiana County and 209 in Mercer County.

The hardest-hit areas seemed to be Campbell, Youngstown, Struthers, Howland Township, Warren and Hanover Township.

You can find the latest information on power outages on FirstEnergy’s website.