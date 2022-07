(WKBN) – Power outages are being reported across the Valley on Monday.

As of 2:30 p.m., there were 1,573 without service in Mahoning County, 1,888 in Trumbull County and 14 in Columbiana County.

Most of the outages in Mahoning County are in Youngstown. In Trumbull County, the outages are more widespread but most are in Liberty Township, Girard and Southington Township.

According to the First Energy outage map, power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.