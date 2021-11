YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Power is beginning to be restored after a large outage Monday.

At the height of the service interruption, more than 2,900 First Energy customers were impacted.

The majority of customers impacted are on the west side. Outages were also reported in Austintown and Canfield.

As of 9 a.m., there were 1,313 customers still without service in Youngstown.

First Energy’s website says power should be back on by 11 a.m.

The cause of the outage was due to equipment damage.