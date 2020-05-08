Power fully restored in The Valley

Closings and delays
Local News

Power was fully restored at 6 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over 5,000 First Energy customers were without power overnight in Trumbull and Mahoning County.

It’s believed to have happened around midnight.

At one point, there were over than 2,300 customers affected in Girard alone.

According to First Energy’s website, there were more than 1,100 customers affected in Weathersfield Township, a little over 1,000 in Austintown, and over 400 more between Jackson Township and Youngstown.

The power has now been fully restored.

First Energy said the outages were caused by animal contact at the substation.

