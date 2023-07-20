YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A number of people in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys have experienced power outages following severe weather in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

According to FirstEnergy and AEP Ohio, Ohio customers in the following counties saw the respective numbers of outages as of 5:20 a.m. Friday.

Trumbull – 202

Mahoning – 0

Columbiana – 13

Pennsylvania FirstEnergy customers are seeing the following numbers of outages:

Mercer – 314

Lawrence -30

Many customers can expect their power to be restored by 11 a.m. Friday. However, for others, it may be longer due to severe weather conditions.

Much of the Valley saw heavy rainfall, with some areas getting as much as 4 inches in Trumbull County. There have been reports of fallen trees and downed wires, which should be regarded with caution.

In terms of what the skies looked like, some of our viewers across the counties sent in some great photos, which can be seen in our gallery:

Stan Boney contributed to this report.