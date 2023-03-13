HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at a local school went home early Monday due to a power outage.

A school spokesperson confirmed that students at Glen Primary School were sent home early due to a power outage after receiving no estimated time of restoration from Ohio Edison. It was cold in the building due to no heat after the outage, the spokesperson said.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, power was still out there.

First Energy’s website reported just under 1,000 outages across Trumbull County, mostly in Howland Township.

An estimated time of restoration wasn’t given.

WKBN reached out to First Energy for more information on the outage but hasn’t yet heard back.