Truck hits utility pole, causing power outages in Howland Twp., Warren

North Road in Howland was blocked off until the road was cleared of power lines

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage was reported Friday night in parts of Warren and Howland Township after a truck hit a utility pole just before 9 p.m.

North Road in Howland was blocked off until the road was cleared of power lines.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they know who the driver is but are still working to track them down after they fled the scene.

Initially, about 1,500 customers were without power in Warren and nearly 300 in Howland Twp.

As of 11:15 p.m. Friday, 197 people are without power in Warren with 50 in Howland Twp.

According to First Energy, all services should be restored by 1:30 a.m.