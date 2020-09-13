33 News at 6

Power outage delays opening of Butler Institute of American Art’s new exhibit

The Butler Institute of American Art will now open their new exhibit Tuesday

by: Chandler Blackmond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday was supposed to be the opening showcase of the Butler Institute of American Art’s new exhibit, but it ended up being postponed because of a power outage.

The new exhibit is called Clyde Butcher American’s Everglades: “Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher.”

The Art Institute says they’ve been counting down for the exhibit, but Sunday’s power outage interrupted their plans.

“We were really, really looking forward to it and so were a lot of people. We had a visitor drive all the way from Streetsboro to come during the opening, but we couldn’t open at noon because of the power outage,” said Wendy Swick, PR director for the Butler Institute of American Art.

Once power resumed, the museum closed for the day, but Swick says they will open their new exhibit Tuesday.

