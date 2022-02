AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several people are without power in Austintown and Youngstown.

According to First Energy’s website, over 6,200 people are without power in Austintown and almost 2,000 are without power in Youngstown.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but First Energy’s website estimates that power will be restored by 6:30 p.m. Friday.