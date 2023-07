MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Amid some pop-up showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, some FirstEnergy customers in Mahoning County have found themselves without power.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, there were a collection of outages Sunday night through Monday morning, all of which were restored by 11:30 a.m.

FirstEnergy crews have been sent to the outages’ locations and the causes are under investigation.

Laurel Stone contributed to this report.