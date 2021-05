The lights are back on now, but Ohio Edison is trying to figure out why they went out in the first place

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – While you were sleeping, thousands were without power in Trumbull County.

It was because of an issue with a transformer on N. Main Street in Hubbard just after 1 a.m.

In total, more than 2,300 customers were without power county-wide — 2,000 of them in Hubbard.

Ohio Edison was able to get power restored before 2:30 a.m. It’s now looking into what caused the outage.