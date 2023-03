TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County dispatch is issuing a plea to residents to not go near any down power lines.

Dispatch says the fallen lines are not shutting off as they are supposed to due to an issue with the power grid.

In result, a dog died due to electrocution.

There are a number of crews out of state working on this issue. Dispatch says people are continuing to drive through barricaded areas.

Residents are urged to report downed lines and to treat them all as live wires.