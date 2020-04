Most of the outages are in Warren and Howland Township

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – On Friday night, there were over 3,700 people without power in Trumbull County, according to FirstEnergy.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, there were about 1,600 still without power.

FirstEnergy does not know what’s causing the outage. Crews have been sent to investigate the problem.

Power is expected to come back on around midnight.