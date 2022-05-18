WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Warren will lose some tax revenue with Mercy Health’s move to Champion Township.

Mayor Doug Franklin said St. Joe’s Hospital is one of the city’s largest employers. The loss of income tax revenue will cause a shortfall in the general fund budget.

He is hopeful Mercy Health will keep some presence on Eastland Avenue.

“I have been talking with the representatives of Mercy Health since they announced this years ago. So we are working on some things so hopefully, we can mitigate that loss in different ways, with some different agreements. I am not privy to say what they are right now but we are working on those types of agreements where we can minimize if not eliminate the loss,” said Franklin.

Franklin said he has been assured by Mercy Health that they will keep an urgent care and the cancer unit at the Eastland Avenue location.