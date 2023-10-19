STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Potential Development High School has established a new club, and those involved have organized a fundraiser.

A number of the students took a field trip to the Struthers IGA Thursday morning to prepare boxes as part of the “Purple Pinkie Donut” project.

The kids are all members of the school’s new Interact Club, which is the high school version of Rotary.

The club, along with members of Youngstown Rotary, recently held a donut-sale fundraiser to promote polio vaccinations around the world.

The students sold 300 donuts themselves, which will be ready for delivery next week.

Potential Development is a pre-K through 12th-grade school for children with autism.