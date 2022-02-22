YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Potential Development is offering the community a chance to meet their newest team members.

The event takes place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Potential Development Elementary/Middle School, 2400 Market Street, Youngstown and is open to all students, donors, and staff.

Potential Development is offering a demonstration of their state-of-the-art, facially-expressive, assistive robots.

Milo and his friends, Veda, Carver and Jemi are designed to support special educators and guide students with autism towards social-emotional mastery.

Potential Development said they recently took delivery of six robots through funding from community partners.