Potential Development teams with Panera for 5th year of autism cookie fundraiser

People can stop at any Panera location in the Mahoning Valley to purchase the cookies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Pieces of Hope for Autism” cookie campaign in honor of Autism Awareness Month in April continues at Panera Bread.

They partnered once again with Potential Development, a school for students with autism.

This is the fifth year of their partnership.

People can stop at any Panera location in the Mahoning Valley to purchase the cookies. You can get a dozen, a half dozen or a single cookie.

All proceeds go right back to Potential Development.

“So it’s going to help with any of the needs that they have in the classrooms such as technology and supplies they might need and anything the teachers need,” said Jodi Harmon, director of marketing and special events for Potential Development.

“When you go to the school and you see the good work that the teachers are doing and the patience and the improvements that the students are making, I continue to be blown away year after year,” said Ashlee Mauti, marketing director of Covelli Enterprises.

The cookie sale ends on April 30.