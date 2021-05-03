Potential developers tour one of Youngstown landmark buildings

The developers will have until June 1 to submit proposals for the way they would re-purpose the building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Close to three dozen potential developers have now toured one of downtown Youngstown’s landmark buildings. We could learn how many of them are interested in 20 Federal Place over the next month.

A large group of them took a walk through the nearly 100-year-old building Monday afternoon.

The city now owns the property, but officials are looking for a developer willing to take it over.

Organizers hosted a similar tour a few weeks ago for a half dozen architects and others but had a better response Monday.

“Because now we have teams from as far away as New York and St. Louis and Pittsburgh and Cleveland as well but a wider geography of being attracted to this,” said Hunter Morrison, city planning consultant.

The developers will have until June 1 to submit proposals for the way they would re-purpose the building.

By late August, officials expect to have a list of final candidates and choose and winning proposal this fall.