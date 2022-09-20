POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Poland Seminary High School has released a statement on their website regarding a potential bomb threat Tuesday morning.

According to the release, the school received a threatening e-mail regarding the threat at their facility at the 3100 block of Dobbins Road.

Authorities were contacted immediately by school officials. Those in the building were safely evacuated.

The release said that authorities will continue the investigation to determine the source of the threat.

Students are being watched safely under supervision of Poland Police and school administrators.

A school spokesperson said that they anticipated returning to normal at 9:30 a.m., but they have since not returned back to normal operations at this time.