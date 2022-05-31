HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A pot left on a second-floor stove damaged a house Tuesday evening in Hubbard Township.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Route 62 right at the intersection of Jacobs Road.

According to the fire chief, a mother and daughter lived there. No one was home.

The chief said the house is repairable.

This was also the first day the Eagle Joint Fire District ran its own ambulance service so the department is now staffed 24/7.

This fire happened right at shift change so there were extra firefighters to help with the response.