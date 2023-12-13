YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A postal worker told police Monday that two men dressed in black and wearing masks took a master key from him while he was making his rounds on the North Side.

Police were called about 3:20 p.m. to the 1700 block of Kensington Avenue, where reports said the victim told him the two men had their hands in their pockets and threatened him if he did not hand over his keys.

The postal worker handed over the keys to his vehicle but the men told him they wanted his “arrow key,” or universal key for postal employees, reports said. The victim gave the key to the men and they ran to a waiting car, reports said.

According to the Office of the Inspector General, arrow keys are used to access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units and apartment panels.

WKBN reached out to USPS, which in response, passed along tips for keeping mail parcels safe. A Postal Services spokesperson also referenced a “Project Safe Delivery” campaign to cut down on postal crimes and attacks against employees. The campaign launched in May and included monetary rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a perpetrator of postal crimes.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks the public to report any suspicious activity toward employees or the mail to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.