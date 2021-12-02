Postal service launches pen pal program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some students now have the opportunity to participate in a pen pal project hosted by the United States Postal Service.

The U.S. Postal Service is working with WeAreTeachers to introduce The USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for students in grades three to five, this 2021-2022 school year.

The USPS will provide 25,000 classrooms across the U.S. the opportunity to partner with matches classes to write 1 million letters. The goal is to build friendships and understand diverse perspectives.

Each classroom will get a writing kit from the USPS that includes cards and envelopes. Educational tools will also be provided for teachers.

More information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, is available at WeAreTeachers.com.