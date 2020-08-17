Postal Service changes concern local veteran who relies on service

The 72-year-old disabled veteran is worried about changes to the mail system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local disabled veteran reached out to WKBN First News about concerns he has involving the post office and how some changes could impact his life.

Cliff Hayes is a 72-year-old disabled veteran. When he saw national reports of changes with the U.S. post office, he became concerned. He says he gets all of his medication by mail.

“My wife, she has sever health problems, I have severe health problems. You delay our medications that’s delaying our health care,” Hayes said.

Congressman Tim Ryan questions the timing of the work underway with post office equipment.

“If you were going to fix these things, you fix them six to eight months ago or last year knowing you’re going to anticipate a national election. We’re trying to preserve our Democracy here, and it seems like the President is doing everything he can to undermine it,” Ryan said.

Ryan understands that people like Hayes and his wife are caught in this situation.

“We’re trying to figure it out. The President wants to defund it, they’re pulling up mailboxes across the country, they’re getting rid of the sorting machines that would speed up the ability to county ballots. I don’t know what the hell is going on. This is insane,” Ryan said.

For Hayes, it’s about taking care of himself and his wife and the U.S. military fulfilling it’s healthcare promise to veterans.

“Delayed medication or delayed medical treatment is inhumane. It’s inhumane treatment,” Hayes said.

Ryan said he plans to take action as his team will be going back to Washington, D.C. Saturday to push for a stable election, with the mail-in voting issue as the main focus.