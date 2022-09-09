(WKBN) — You never know what’s alongside the road, and there were two strange finds Friday in Trumbull County.

Troopers shut down the entrance ramp to State Route 11 from King Graves Road Friday morning after two possible explosive devices were found.

The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to pick up the devices.

One was seen by a road sign close to the intersection and the other was 100 yards away.

“Trumbull Correctional Institute had a prison litter crew out picking up litter in the vicinity of State Route 11 and King Graves Road in Fowler Township. They had found two possible explosive devices and so we dispatched two troopers,” said Brian Vail with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Air Reserve Station sent down someone to look at the possible explosive devices and said they were not anything it uses.