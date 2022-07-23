LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews and EMS were called to Ultium Cells on Saturday.
According to a statement from Ultium Cells, there was a concern of a possible airborne chemical exposure. This happened during a scheduled production shift.
Ultium says air samples were taken in the area and all tests were at safe levels.
Some employees went to in-plant medical for a health check and report concern.
Two employees were transported to a local hospital.
We reached out to the Lordstown Fire Department, and we ware waiting to hear from the chief.