(WKBN) — Mahoning County Commissioners talked about the future of the Jackson Milton Water District on Thursday.

They approved the process to accept bids to take over the water tower.

Mahoning County currently buys water from the city of Youngstown. The county owns the lines to supply the water, but the tower is in need of some major upgrades.

“It would be economically better to have a company that deals only with water to be able to be a part of the purchase of that so that they can get the upgrades that they need,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti.

Commissioners are in the beginning stages of the process. Leaders in Jackson Milton are aware of the possible changes on the way.