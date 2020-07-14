Portion of Youngstown Clothing Company shirt sales will go back to Mill Creek Park

Youngstown Clothing Company has several shirt designs highlighting some of Mill Creek's more popular areas, including Bear's Den, the Lily Pond and Lanterman's Mill

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, park commissioners announced a deal between Mill Creek MetroParks and Youngstown Clothing Company.

Youngstown Clothing Company has several shirt designs highlighting some of Mill Creek’s more popular areas, including Bear’s Den, the Lily Pond and Lanterman’s Mill.

Ten percent from all sales of those shirts will go to the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation to keep the park beautiful.

You can buy the shirts online or at Youngstown Clothing Company in the Southern Park Mall. T-shirts are $26 each and sweatshirts are around $50.