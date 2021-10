MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Western Reserve Road in Mahoning County will be closed for several days for culvert construction.

Western Reserve Road between State Route 534 and Bedell Road will be closed from Oct. 18-22.

Detour routes will be posted and will include State Route 534, Leffingwell Road and Bedell Road.

Overnight closures are likely during this work as well.