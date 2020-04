The detour for drivers will be State Route 11 to State Route 305 to State Route 5

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers in Trumbull County may be impacted by a road closure starting this week.

Starting Friday at 8 a.m., State Route 82 westbound will be closed between State Route 46 and Elm Road for an emergency culvert replacement.

The closure will be in effect until further notice.

