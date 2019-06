HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of State Route 304 in Hubbard Township will be closed for repairs next week.

The closure will be between Pothour Wheeler Road and F. Fox North Road for three culvert replacements.

The detour for drivers will be US-62 to I-80 to I-376 to PA-318.

The project will start Monday and will continue until further notice. They expect the road to be closed through late June.