YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of busy South Avenue is closed so crews can work on a waterline repair.

Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho said that South Avenue between Lucius and Auburndale avenues is closed effective immediately until further notice.

The detour for northbound drivers is Midlothian Boulevard to Market Street to Indianola Avenue. Southbound drives should take Indianola Avenue to Market Street and then to Midlothian Boulevard.

Local access to schools, businesses and homes will be maintained.

All truck traffic must follow the detour.