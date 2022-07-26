HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of a road is closed in Howland Township Tuesday after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The accident happened on Anderson Avenue.

The driver was checked out at the scene but was not hurt, according to firefighters.

The top end of Anderson Avenue between Route 46 and Cranbrook will be closed for up to eight hours so crews can repair the pole and address the multiple power lines there were taken down, according to the Howland Township Fire Department.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The crash interrupted service to about 477 customers in the township. Some power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. but it could take longer for some customers.