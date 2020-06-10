Portion of Mosquito Lake blocked for safety concerns, park manager says

McKenna said the fencing is only temporary

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Patricia Reynolds walks at Mosquito Lake Park almost every day all year round.

“I’ve been walking here for 30 years and have never seen anything like this,” said Reynolds.

She’s upset about a portion of the road leading to the campground being blocked off with orange mesh fencing and a sign that reads “area closed.”

Janet Nastasi came across the road block while riding her bike.

“I went, ‘Hmm, this is a little ridiculous,”’ Nastasi said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it’s to prevent vehicle traffic for safety reasons.

“That cut through traffic really poses a threat and so every decision we make is, you know, for the safety of our visitors and the staff is our number one concern,” said park manager Josie McKenna.

McKenna said the fencing is only temporary. They will be replacing it with a more permanent barrier that will allow walkers and bikers to go through.

“We’re not restricting pedestrian traffic down the main road, but only permitted campers that have registered and have camp tags are allowed to go inside the campground area itself,” McKenna said.

“I don’t know if I’d be back and I don’t know why I should be restricted,” Nastasi said.