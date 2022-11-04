BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Construction will be underway next week, closing a portion of Mill Creek Metroparks.

According to a press release, West Park Drive will be closed from Old Furnace Road to Bears Den Drive.

Stone curb will be removed and a concrete curb will be constructed, as well as other infrastructure improvements.

The project is expected to last about 42 days, barring inclement weather.

If you have any questions, you can visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org for additional project information or contact Mill Creek MetroParks at 330-702-3000.